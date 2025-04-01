Raiders' John Spytek Talks About NFL Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders have things going in the right direction this offseason. The Raiders have made many moves that have put the team in a position to be successful next season. The Silver and Black want to turn things around right away and that is why they brought in John Spytek as their new general manager. Spytek is one of the best up and coming general managers in the NFL.
Spytek has been smart with the moves he has made with the Raiders. He did not over pay for any of the free agent signings. And when discussing potiental trades, Spytek did not trade away the Raiders future draft picks. He was a big reason why the Raiders also traded for veteran quarterback Geno Smith.
He knew that the team's biggest need was a quarterback and he did not wait around until the 2025 NFL Draft to help the Raiders find one. Now, the Raiders have options heading in the draft on what they are going to do with the sixth overall pick.
Spytek and the Raiders will come up with a plan and will have their final draft board soon. The Raiders will look to have another good draft class with the new regime.
Spytek talked about his excitement for the draft in a couple of weeks from the NFL annual meeting.
"I am still trying to get to the draft," Spytek told reports on Monday. "You know we keep signing players and trading for players and all that but you know this draft season is really one of my favorites times, if not my favorite time of the year because the team building part of it and the control that you have, you know it is unlike any other part of I think team building."
"I do not want to share all our secrets but I think it is a pretty deep draft class overall and I think you guys probably know some of the positions where it is pretty deep at and you know over the next three and a half weeks or whatever, we are going to try to put together a great plan to you know, manipulate it and build the team right away. It is not necessarily about adding talent or the best player here, it is about how do we put it all together the puzzle, and make it make sense."
