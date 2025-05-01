PODCAST: 3 Reason for Raiders to be Optimistic Part One
The Las Vegas Raiders have had an enormous offseason as they march into a new era for the storied Silver and Black franchise.
Our latest Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast begins a three-part series on why the Raider Nation should be optimistic about the future of the legendary Silver and Black.
You can watch the entire podcast below:
New Raiders WR Jack Bech is an intricate part of that new-look for the Silver and Black. Below is a partial transcript of his call with the media after he was picked in the NFL Draft:
Q: What excites you most about joining this new era of Raiders football with Pete Carroll and John Spytek?
Bech: “Man, Coach Pete Carroll, he's a legend. To be able to play for him, that's just another dream come true. I've been watching coach since I was a kid, just watching the NFL and a lot of his time with the Seahawks. And to be able to play for him now in Vegas, it's going to be unreal. I can't wait for him to coach me. There's so much to learn and I can't wait to be able to go and just learn so much and be a sponge and just keep learning and learning.”
Q: Brock Bowers is coming off a historic rookie season and now you're in that receiving core and catching passes from Geno Smith. What did you make of Brock Bowers in his sensational rookie season?
Bech: “He’s a dawg. Brock Bowers is a dawg. I just can't wait to come in there and pair with him, catch the rock from Geno, and just play my part. Like I said, and I keep bringing it up, but it's all about winning games. So, I’m excited to be alongside those two and just play my role and go out there and win as many games as possible.”
Q: You played a lot of different positions throughout your college career. Tight end, outside receiver, slot receiver. Where do you feel like your best at the next level?
Bech: “It's hard for me to answer just how comfortable I feel inside and out. I can go and create mismatches, no matter if that's a cornerback, a nickel, a safety coming to roll down, a linebacker, whatever it may be. I love working the middle of the field. I also love going on an island with the cornerback and go and beat him one on one. So, I feel like I just can be very flexible anywhere in the formation and I'm excited to go learn this whole playbook inside and out and go show these coaches and this organization what I can do.”
It is important to us to hear from you when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
We would also like to invite you to follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and on Instagram @HondoSr so you never miss another breaking story again.