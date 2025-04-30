Raiders' Jack Bech Details Elite Work Ethic
When the Las Vegas Raiders used the 2025 NFL Draft's 58th overall pick on receiver Jack Bech, the team acquired a weapon who can fill a number of roles within the offense and even the franchise.
After a recent interview on The Pivot where Bech details his workout regime and mindset, it's clear why Bech is a Raiders-type of player.
"I'm on that jug machine after practice. You know, every day, Amon-Ra St. Brown said he would catch like, 212 balls after every practice and I've always just kept that in my mind, hearing that, you know, so every day, now, I'm not worried about how working the dude next to me." Said Bech. "No, I know I'm gonna do that, I'm worried about outworking the dudes in the league."
"So just keeping that in mind, know, I'm getting that number, I'm surpassing them. I'm trying to do that, you know, every day. You know, that's hard work every day. You know, every day after practice, out there in the weight room, going the hardest, running the hardest. You know, just every day coming in with that, just that mentality to get better and never being satisfied, you know, with somebody out working me."
Bech was then asked how the death of his dear brother Tiger, which occurred during the New Year's Day attacks in New Orleans, affected his grind and mentality.
"Yeah, now it's been, it's been like a whole different presence about me, you know what I mean? Like, I tell these teams, you know, they don't only get me, they get Tiger too."
"You know, it's a two-for-one special deal, even just going back to the Senior Bowl, you know, I just felt like I was out there, I just couldn't lose no matter what, you know, I just had this extra presence about me, you know and then just late nights, you know what I mean, early mornings, waking up to go grind throughout this whole pre-draft process. "
"It's really just pushed me, and it's taken me to places that I didn't even know my body could go to. I've always worked hard, ran the extra mile, but this definitely, like, put a whole new level to that, but just a whole new mindset, man, like, I don't care who's in front me, like, I'm going to win regardless of what's going on."
The Raiders got themselves a classic Raiders-type of player.
