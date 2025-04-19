Hindsight is 20/20: Redrafting the Raiders' 2015 NFL Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders have had their share of disappointing drafts over the last decade, but multiple times, they walked away with legitimate talent in the first round, even if the relationship did not last past the players' rookie contract, which has become more common.
Many of the Raiders' first-round picks did not pan out at all, while others, like Amari Cooper, were successful but not long-lived. While the Raiders would likely redo the 2015 draft if they could, their selection of Cooper was completely understandable, and it worked out well for them overall.
Cory Woodroof of USA TODAY looked back at the 2015 NFL Draft. While he believes some of the picks would be the same, the Raiders' selection of Amari Cooper is one he thought they would go back and change, if they knew then what they know now.
Woodroof believes if the Raiders could go back to 2015, they would select Stefon Diggs.
"Diggs is one of the great fifth-round steals in recent NFL Draft history, and the Vikings again benefitted greatly from selecting him where they did," Woodroof said.
"However, this redraft puts Diggs where his future dictated he belongs, going fourth-overall to the Raiders (then in Oakland). That means original draft pick Amari Cooper tumbles a bit. The Raiders would've undoubtedly been thrilled to get Diggs and his elite skillset with this high a draft pick.
During his time with the Raiders, Cooper registered over 3,000 yards. He was voted to the Pro Bowl three of his four seasons with the Raiders, proving the Raiders were not wrong to take him in the 2015 draft.
While Diggs has had a productive career, in 2015, few, if any, would have predicted that Diggs would have the success he has had, or else he would have been drafted well before the fifth round. However, Cooper and Diggs have had similar production since coming into the league.
Cooper registered 10,030 yards, 711 receptions, and 64 touchdowns in ten seasons. Diggs registered 10,491 yards, 857 receptions, and 70 touchdowns in ten seasons.
Diggs's higher production while being drafted significantly lower than Cooper gives credence to selecting Diggs over Cooper in this instance.
