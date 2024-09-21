3 Questions Entering Raiders' Week 3 Matchup
There is plenty for the Las Vegas Raiders to get caught up in as they enter Week 3. They are coming off a monumental upset win against the heavily favored Baltimore Ravens. It is their long-awaited to the desert and the safe confines of Allegiant Stadium for their 2024 home opener.
The best teams know that there is no such thing as a trap game. The Carolina Panthers are struggling and potentially the worst (at most, one of the worst) teams in the league right now. The Raiders are riding high off of defeating one of the league's best.
There is no proverbial "gimme" in the NFL, however. What are some questions the Raiders can answer against the Panthers?
A Coaching Staff Has Come of Age
The term "Any given Sunday" exists for a reason. The Raiders have to carry over the focus and momentum from the Ravens game. It will be incumbent upon head coach Antonio Pierce and his large staff to help maintain it.
This will be very telling: can Pierce and his troops regroup after a very big high and face their Week 3 opponent with the same urgency they brought against the Ravens? Pierce has many experienced minds at his disposal. Tom Coughlin, Marvin Lewis, you name him, Pierce likely has him employed.
This game could be a good measuring stick for how much Pierce has come of age and where he is along the spectrum of a coach's maturation.
Can the Run Game Get Established?
The run game is something the Silver and Black want to make a priority under Pierce. Establish the run! as they say. So far, it has been a struggle for the Raiders.
The Raiders only mustered 3.2 yards per gain running the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers and a dismal 1.6 yards against the Ravens.
Zamir White is adjusting to a new blocking scheme and the offensive line has had it's own woes through two games. The Panthers are a good matchup for the offensive line and White has had two games to get his feet under him.
This doesn't need to be the Detroit Lions' run game. But a step above what the Silver and Black has managed so far would be imperative if they want to a more effective offense.
Verticality?
Wide receiver Davante Adams was awakened against the Ravens. So was rookie tight end Brock Bowers. The Raiders still have a plethora of weapons like Jakobi Meyers, Michael Mayer and Tre Tucker, too.
Quarterback Gardner Minshew II could have had a season-changing revelation against the Ravens. The Raiders want to be vertical in the passing game. Do they unleash the deep ball against the Panthers?
