3 Tempting QB Trades Raiders Could Consider
The Las Vegas Raiders need to get their quarterback situation resolved, and thanks to the Raiders falling all the way to sixth in the NFL Draft order, it's not going to be as easy as initially anticipated.
Las Vegas may need to peruse the trade market for potential solutions under center, which isn't going to be anyone's favorite decision.
Yes, there could be a chance that the Raiders swing a deal for J.J. McCarthy, which would be nice. However, in the event that the Minnesota Vikings don't make McCarthy available, there are other names that Las Vegas can consider who, at the very least, can provide some competition in camp.
Here are three potential quarterback trade targets for the Raiders this offseason.
Joe Milton, New England Patriots
The Patriots selected Joe Milton in the seventh round of the NFL Draft last year, six rounds after taking franchise quarterback Drake Maye.
So, yeah; Milton isn't going to be sticking around in Foxborough, regardless of how good he looked during New England's season finale against the Buffalo Bills.
But, the University of Tennessee product absolutely flashed considerable potential in Week 18, and with his incredible physical attributes, there is a chance that Milton can actually develop into a legitimate starting quarterback on the NFL level.
Some have even compared Milton to Cam Newton, but we probably shouldn't put the cart before the horse.
Malik Willis, Green Bay Packers
Perhaps the Tennessee Titans should have held on to Malik Willis.
Willis appeared in seven games and made a couple of starts in relief of the injured Jordan Love this season, and during his time on the field, he was impressive, throwing for 550 yards and three touchdowns while completing 74.1 percent of his passes.
Most importantly, he didn't turn the ball over, and he also displayed some serious dual-threat capabilities with 138 rushing yards and a score.
After signing Love to an extension, the Packers have no real need to hold on to Willis unless they are dead set on keeping him on as a backup. It may be wise for Green Bay to cash in on Willis now, and the Raiders would represent an interesting landing spot.
Jake Browning, Cincinnati Bengals
Jake Browning did an incredible job filling in for Joe Burrow in the back half of 2023, throwing for 1,936 yards, 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 70.4 percent of his passes and posting a 98.4 passer rating in nine games and seven starts for the Bengals.
But because Burrow returned healthy this season, Browning did not get any playing time in 2024. The good news for Browning is that he has just one year left on his deal, so Cincinnati could make him available for trade this offseason.
Of course, the question is whether or not Browning's performance last year was a direct result of having two high-end wide receivers in Ja'Marr Chase or Tee Higgins or if he actually has the potential to be a starting quarterback in this league.
It should also be noted that Browning turns 29 years old in April. Nevertheless, he remains an option for Las Vegas.
