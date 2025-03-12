A Look at New Raider Eric Stokes
Las Vegas Raiders have had a major shake-up this offseason so far. Owner Mark Davis with the help of minority owner Tom Brady has brought in two key people who will look to turn around the franchise in Las Vegas.
Pete Carroll and John Spytek are the new head coach and general manager duo that will do their best to give the Silver and Black stability.
The Raiders have also brought in a veteran coaching staff that knows what it takes to get things going in the right direction. And just before free agency kicked off the Raiders got the most important need out of the way for the Silver and Black.
Now that free agency has started the Raiders have had a couple of busy days this week.
One of their latest moves was for a cornerback. The Raiders signed former Green Packers cornerback Eric Stokes to a one-year deal on Tuesday.
For Stokes, he has had an interesting career so far. He was drafted in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Packers. And his first season in the league was a good one.
"Among rookie defenders, Stokes and Patrick Surtain – the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2024 – led the league with 14 passes defensed," said Sports Illustrated's Green Bay Packers Publisher Bill Huber.
"Among all rookie defensive backs targeted at least 20 times in the passing game, Stokes was No. 1 in completion percentage allowed (49.5) and yards per target (5.3) and No. 2 in passer rating allowed (71.3; Surtain, 61.3), according to Stathead."
But after his rookie season it started to fall about for Stokes because of an injury.
"The injury – a Lisfranc fracture – didn’t just end his season. Like it has for others, it derailed his career," added Huber.
"Because of the foot and recurring hamstring injuries, Stokes played in just three games in 2023. He served as many stints on injured lists (three) as he started games on defense (two). He played on defense in two games and allowed 6-of-8 passing with three touchdowns."
Until last season, Stokes came back better than ever and played the whole season without any injuries. He had a good season and now he finds himself in Las Vegas with a chance at competing for a starting spot.
