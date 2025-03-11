BREAKING: Raiders Sign CB Eric Stokes
The Las Vegas Raiders continue to stay active during their free agency plan, as they sign former first round pick in cornerback Eric Stokes. Stokes and the Raiders franchise reached an agreement on a one year $4 million deal in what could easily be a 'prove it' deal for the now four year veteran.
Stokes was originally drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the 2021 NFL Draft and was a strong part of their defense ever since making his debut in the National Football League. After a handful of 2024 Raiders have parted ways with the franchise, it was crucial that they bring in experienced players to help the defensive line in 2025.
Over the course of his career, Stokes has played in 45 regular season games, with 2024 being his first full season since breaking into the league. In four years with Green Bay, Stokes collected 128 total tackles, 98 of which being solos, has two stuffs to his name.
Last season, Stokes was able to play in double digit games for the first time since his rookie campaign. His 41 total tackles provided a good sign that he was still able to perform for any franchise that granted him an opportunity, as he looks to explore his first year with the Raider Nation behind him.
The newly turned 26 year old Cook fits nicely into the lineup for the defense as we currently know it for 2025. Cook will join Jack Jones, who had a strong campaign himself this past season at the cornerback position.
According to PFF, Cook was an average defender, earning himself a 61.3 grade. He was also ranked 112th out of 223 cornerbacks. What really stood out from Cooks' game last season was his ability to limit whoever he was guarding get too far, as he earned himself a 62.4 coverage grade by PFF as well.
The Raiders defense was arguably the strongest part of the franchise last season, as the team ranked 15th among the other franchises in the NFL in terms of average offensive yards allowed per game. The addition of Cook should take some stress off of Raider fans chests after all their strongest defenders were picked up by other franchises.
