Adams Could Move into Raiders' Top 6 for Career Receptions in Just Third Season With Team
Wide receiver Davante Adams has only been a Las Vegas Raider for two seasons, but he is already climbing up in the franchise's record books.
As of now, Adams has posted 203 receptions as a Raider, good for 21st place among the franchise's career leaders in the category. He had recorded 100-plus receptions in each of his last four seasons, and one more would soundly move him up to sixth place in franchise history.
Adams would pass former Raiders tight end Darren Waller, who posted 286 receptions as a member of the Silver and Black. The only Raider greats ahead of him would be Marcus Allen (446), Todd Christensen (461), Cliff Branch (501), Fred Biletnikoff (589) and Tim Brown (1,070).
Adams is also 21st among the franchise's all-time receiving yards leaders, with 2,660 receiving yards as a Raider. With just one more 1,000-yard receiving campaign, the six-time Pro Bowler could jump all the way up to 10th place, putting him among some of the greatest to ever don the Silver and Black.
This almost seems inevitable, as Adams has comfortably surpassed the 1,000-yard mark in the last four seasons. He was 3 yards short of reaching 1,000 yards in the 2019 season, which would have made it six straight seasons of achieving the feat.
Adams would pass two-time Pro-Bowl wide receiver Warren Wells for 10th place. Wells was another great Raider receiver, who ranks in the top 10 despite having played just four seasons in Oakland.
Ahead of Wells is Mervyn Fernandez, Jerry Porter, Allen, James Jett, Art Powell, Christensen, Branch, Biletnikoff and Brown at No. 1.
While Adams comes off his first season since 2016-17 of not making a Pro Bowl, he still reached both the 1,000-yard receiving and 100-reception marks in his 2023-24 campaign, an achievement that still should not be taken lightly, especially in a player's 10th season.
Adams still has a lot to give in his career, and by the time he decides to move on from the Silver and Black, he should be quite high in the record books among the vast list of great Raider wide receivers.
