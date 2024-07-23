Adams Reaffirms Commitment to Raiders on 'Receiver'
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams was featured in the Netflix documentary "Receiver," which chronicles the lives of five NFL pass-catchers as they navigate defenders on the field and life off of it.
For players like Detroit Lions star Amon-Ra St. Brown and San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and receiver Deebo Samuel, the postseason rolls on, so there are plenty more game highlights to feature for those three.
The regular season is over for Adams and Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson, and their teams did not make the postseason. So, we get a look at how their seasons wrap up.
Adams gets to spend the offseason with his wife, Devanne, and his two daughters. Adams said his kids have no idea about the craziness of his life on the football field, and even if they did, they wouldn’t care.
In the opening scene of the episode, Adams is seen sitting at a kitchen table with Devanne, recapping the season. He expresses how upset he is the season is over.
“It feels like a long season and a really short season at the same time,” Adams said reflectively.
“I feel like it always feels like that, though,” Devanne responds. “Like, I feel like it just started.”
Adams then said something Raiders fans have been desperate to hear since rumors Adams may be unhappy started swirling again: he reaffirmed his commitment to the Silver and Black.
“My hopes for this offseason is that we can find a way to make this work here in Vegas, to make this team a championship team,” he said. “As long as I’m here, that’s what I’ll do.”
Adams is one of the most prominent leaders of the Raiders and is one of the most influential voices in the organization. For him to want to make things work as a Raider shows his dedication to the team and turning things around.
Adams is coming off of another 1,000-plus-yard seasons, also catching eight touchdowns while dealing with injuries and illness in 2023. A healthy season could see him get back into the 1,500-yard range.
There was a major culture change midway through the 2023 season, one that saw several players buy into Coach Antonio Pierce’s vision, including Adams. The Raiders will now look to carry the momentum they built into the 2024 season.
The full season of "Receiver" is streaming now on Netflix.
