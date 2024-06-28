Addition of Michael Gallup Could be an Underrated Move by the Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders entered this offseason determined to fix an offense that was often stagnant last season. While the Raiders' defense performed well last season, the offense was the opposite, usually playing poorly enough to cause the Raiders to lose close games. Arguably, the most significant problem for the Raiders' offense last season was the lack of variety and an overall basic offensive scheme.
The Raiders’ problems on offense were primarily due to a lack of a creative offensive scheme and the team lacking players who could consistently run a cohesive offense. General Manager Tom Telesco and Coach Antonio Pierce went to work early this offseason to attempt to fix both issues.
Along with fixing the offensive line, Telesco added more pass catchers this season. While the Raiders had one of the highest-paid wide receiving corps in the National Football League, the unit underperformed. Opposing defenses focused on eliminating the Raiders rushing attack and slowing down Davante Adams, which usually would be enough to stifle the offense on game day.
The Raiders drafted Brock Bowers in the first round of this year’s NFL Draft and added him to an offense that contains Adams, Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker, and Michael Mayer. However, the Raiders made another quiet but potentially impactful addition this offseason, wide receiver Michael Gallup.
Raiders wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett said Gallup and the rest of the receivers are working hard to learn the new offense this offseason.
"I wouldn't say for both [Gallup and Tulu Griffin], but just like the entire group of guys that just entered our program, just kind of getting familiar with the system, the playbook,” Bennett said. “That's the number one thing: get familiar with the playbook and then how we practice. But [Michael] Gallup, he has tape. He's proven vet in this league. He's been extremely productive. And so, we're looking for him to continue to build on that."
Bennett noted Gallup’s ability to create separation on his routes and his versatility, which is vital in an offense like Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy’s, which is built on versatility at the skill positions.
"He can create separation,” Bennett said. “He seems like another guy that can kind of move around as far as playing a number of different positions. But his ability to catch the football creates separation. Those things stand out."
