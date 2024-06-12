All Three Raiders Preseason Games to Be Televised on NFL Network
Originally, none of the Las Vegas Raiders' 2024 preseason games were slated to be nationally televised.
Per the NFL Media's recent release of the NFL Network preseason schedule, though, all three of the Raiders' 2024 preseason games will be televised on NFL Network and NFL+.
The Raiders' first preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings is set for Saturday, Aug. 10 at 4 p.m. EST, 1 p.m. PST. It will be the second of three preseason games televised on NFL Network that day.
The Vikings and Raiders met last season when the former bested the latter 3-0 in a historically low-scoring contest. That game was at Allegiant Stadium, while this preseason one will be in Minnesota at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Las Vegas' second preseason game will take place on Saturday, Aug. 17 at 10 p.m. EST, 7 p.m. PST. It will face the Dallas Cowboys, the same team that ended the Raiders' preseason win streak last year. The contest will be the fourth and final game broadcast on NFL Network that day.
Lastly, the Raiders' third preseason game will be played on Friday, Aug. 23 at 10 p.m. EST, 7 p.m. PST. They will host the San Francisco 49ers, whom they defeated in Week 1 of the preseason last year. It will be the second and final game televised by NFL Network that day.
Some notable preseason matchups to be broadcast on NFL Network include Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Rams in Week 1, Cincinnati Bengals vs. Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2, and Bears vs. Chiefs in Week 3.
The preseason will kickoff with the 2024 Hall of Fame Game between the Bears and Houston Texans on Thursday, Aug. 1.
