Why Kenny Pickett Failed to Provide Raiders With QB Answers

PHILADELPHIA, Penn.--The Las Vegas Raiders started their seventh quarterback since the start of the 2023 season on Sunday. Kenny Pickett filled in for an injured Geno Smith against a Philadelphia Eagles team hungry to end a three-game losing streak. Hungry or not, the Eagles were better.

Las Vegas ' loss to the Eagles was not surprising. However, their inability to show any progress whatsoever, no matter what changes they make, has been unexpected. The Raiders have switched playcallers, offensive linemen, and, on Sunday, quarterbacks. Yet, nothing changes for Las Vegas.

Watch Pickett discuss below.

Following the Raiders' blowout loss to the Eagles on Sunday, Kevin Patra of NFL.com analyzed what was learned about the Raiders. At 2-12, having lost their 11th game in 12 tries, and doing so in embarrassing fashion, there are few positives to speak of. Las Vegas' lack of progress was notable.

The Raiders failed to score and didn't even pose a legitimate threat to do so. Las Vegas' decision to go for it on 4th down early in the game, despite being in reasonable range for a Daniel Carlson kick, was admirable. Yet it was also a sign of a bigger issue: that one decision was an admission.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Tank Bigsby (37) is stopped by Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) d34q at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

However, it was a telling admission that the coaching staff knew they would not have a better chance at a touchdown. Las Vegas' offense has a new play caller and a new quarterback, yet it still has essentially the same problems it initially had, proving the issues are none of those things.

Kevin Patra of NFL.com analyzed the Raiders' loss to the Eagles, wisely noting that Las Vegas' offensive line, healthy or not, is the reason things have been so bad this season. Games are won and lost in the trenches. The Raiders continue to lose in the trenches and on the score

"The QB change didn’t spark the Raiders' offense. Taking over for an injured, Pickett took a trove of checkdowns, averaging 2.6 yards per attempt on 15-of-25 passing for 64 yards and a pick. The former first-round pick took four sacks and threw an ugly INT in which he appeared to predetermine the pass pre-snap --was blanketed by, who made the easy INT," Patra said.

"The Raiders' offensive line continues to get dominated. Vegas didn’t generate a drive of over 30 yards in eight drives. The Eagles’ final drive of the game, withunder center, went 79 yards. The Raiders netted 75 the entire game. That’s how far Pete Carroll’s team is behind contenders."

The Raiders are three weeks away from the end of yet another miserable season.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Do not miss a story related to the Silver and Black ever again. Sign up for our completely FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. It is 100% FREE. We do not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

We would appreciate you following us on X @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . We also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE