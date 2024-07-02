Another Raiders Defensive Unit Gets Respect It Deserves
The Las Vegas Raiders could be one of the most overlooked teams heading into 2024. Head coach Antonio Pierce has helped reinvigorate the franchise and fans hope he will be the long-term answer at head coach. With his vision and passion, it seems like that could be how it shapes out for the Silver and Black.
Pro Football Focus recently lauded the Raiders' defensive front. All-Pro Maxx Crosby needs no introduction as a generational defensive end. Crosby's effect on an entire offensive line is immeasurable, and his style has been implemented at every level of the Raiders' defense. Other rushers from the edge who have plenty to be excited about are Malcolm Koonce and Tyree Wilson. Christian Wilkins was a huge addition to the defensive interior, leading a group of capable defenders like Adam Butler, John Jenkins, and Janarius Robinson.
The big men up front will make it easier for another strong Raiders defensive unit, the linebackers. Recently, PFF ranked the Raiders linebackers 15th out of the league's 32 teams.
"Robert Spillane thrived for the Raiders in his first full season as a starter, earning a 77.1 PFF grade on 1,100 snaps to rank tied for 17th in the league," PFF's Gordon McGuinness wrote. "Divine Deablo is a good tackler, having missed just 6.0% of his career attempts.
"Rookie Tommy Eichenberg could prove to be a steal. The fifth-round draft pick earned an 86.8 PFF grade at Ohio State in 2022 before having a down year in his final season in college in 2023."
The group could perform better than their ranking this season. A bolstered defensive front, as mentioned, will help. The addition of cornerback Decamerion Richardson will help by way of improved secondary, too.
Don't forget about linebacker Luke Masterson, who had 27 combined tackles and two forced fumbles in a reserve, spot linebacker role. Whether or not Eichenberg succeeds could take a good group of linebackers to a very good group of linebackers. Eichenberg's intangibles, toughness, tackling ability and passion for the game are a perfect fit for this Raiders team's identity. There are question marks about his ability in pass coverage, but he has shown promise to cover in big moments, like during the Michigan game last November.
Time will tell, but the Raiders linebackers could put themselves in the Top 10 of the league by season's end.
