Antonio Pierce Evaluating All Aspects of Both Raiders Quarterbacks
The Las Vegas Raiders are again taking time decide who their starting quarterback will be this upcoming week.
The Raiders spent the entire offseason holding a quarterback competition to decide who would be the best option for team moving forward. After the second preseason game, it was announced that veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew II as the starter.
However, the Raiders are now 2-3 and Coach Antonio has reconsidering his choices for the position. After seeing Minshew for five games, Pierce could be looking to make a switch back to quarterback Aidan O’Connell. Pierce said although O’Connell has not played this season, he is familiar with what the second-year quarterback can do after he led the team to a 5-4 record last season.
“Yeah, I think even from live and the film, we know we're going to get with Aidan [O'Connell],” Pierce said. “That back foot hits the ground, the ball comes out. I understand he's a cerebral player, knows where the ball needs to go. So, I've seen enough Aidan last year and a lot this year. I know what to expect when Aidan gets in the game."
Minshew completed 12 of his 17 passes against the Broncos. He threw for 137 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions and a 46.7 quarterback rating. Minshew had arguably his worst game of the season Sunday against the Broncos and all but singlehandedly cost the team a game they essentially had control over, until he threw a backbreaking interception that was returned for a touchdown.
Pierce was honest about how the team responded to Minshew’s miscue which led to an immediate touchdown for the Broncos. Pierce believes Minshew’s interception was the catalyst to a disappointing performance, as the Broncos went on a 20-0 run. The Raiders' offense never recovered from what should have been a play that put the team up two possession.
“Yeah, I would assume it would [hurt his confidence],” That was very deflating,” Pierce said. “I think everybody understood and saw that. But then he went back out there, and I thought there were some opportunities for us to make plays, and at that point, we just didn't. I thought, offensively, we kind of hit the mud."
