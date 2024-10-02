AP Credits Raider Nation With Helping Fuel Team's Win Over Browns
The Las Vegas Raiders had a disappointing outing in their home opener against the Carolina Panthers last Sunday. The team entered this past Sunday’s game, missing numerous critical players while desperately needing a win to avoid a 1-3 start with two consecutive home losses.
Although Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns got close at the end, the Raiders’ home-field advantage took over. The many Raiders fans in attendance were often loud and proud, impacting the game multiple times.
Raiders coach Antonio Pierce credited Raiders fans with how well they have supported the team.
"Yeah, listen, the fans have been great,” Pierce said. “The fans haven't been a problem. The fans show up. You know how Raider Nation is, man, they love you, they hate you, they come back to love you again. And that part you appreciate because you know what you're getting each and every week, right? It's honest. You respect it, and they don't hide their emotions.”
“But it's really big because as that game was going, first quarter, not the way the Raiders want it. Half time tied up, and then you get into that fourth quarter, and when we really need them to be loud and be disruptive and get the guys going. And you can see, hopefully, on our sideline the energy that they create, and they bring that really fuels our players.
Pierce noted how much he and the players loved playing in front of such invested home fans. Pierce also acknowledged the fact that the players must continue playing well, especially at home, if they want to continue building a strong home-field advantage.
“To be honest, especially when we got guys there in their first time in certain roles, and it's a big moment, it's a third down we need to get a stop, we got to make the right call adjustments wise in the secondary, that's huge,” Pierce said. “Because all we do is work with music, so the energy they bring, the noise, the loud banging on the Black Hole, hearing and seeing those guys banging on a pad. I love it. I love it. I wish we could get louder and louder, so obviously, we got to keep performing well at home to keep that home-field advantage."
