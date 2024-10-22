Are Raiders Minority Owner Tom Brady's Days of Broadcasting Numbered?
The Las Vegas Raiders' season has been terrible through seven weeks.
On the field, nothing has been going the Raiders' way. From a business standpoint, though, some big headlines put Las Vegas in a positive spotlight as former teammates Tom Brady and Richard Seymour became minority owners of the Raiders.
Brady and Seymour played together in New England. And Seymour also played for the Raiders.
Seymour is a Hall of Famer, while Brady is a future Hall of Famer. Moving forward, it will be interesting to see how much Brady and Seymour impact the Raiders' decision-making process. Owner Mark Davis already hinted at Brady having a say in quarterback decisions.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. and Attorney Jonathan Schopp talked about the new Raiders minority owners on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"It should be huge," Schopp said. "This is interesting for many reasons. Richard Seymour and Tom Brady are the third and fourth former NFL players to become owners...It was a big day for the Raiders of course...This is a big page-turner for Tom Brady. And a big page-turner for the Raiders. I think his days on TV should and will be very much numbered. I do not think it is appropriate for somebody with that kind of ownership stake to be doing TV also to a full extent. I doubt that is going to last very long. But this is probably a massive change. Massive shift. It could put a giant line in the sand. Raiders before Tom Brady and Seymour. Raiders after Tom Brady and Seymour. Does that mean a lot of change is coming soon? Yes and no.
"One thing that stands out by a mile, is everyone across the sport knows the Raiders have fantastic facilities. Best in class. ... Some of the mentality and approaches from numbers one through 53 and beyond, I think, are going to get evaluated and a talking to. It is going to be interesting. I hope it begins very quickly. I know Raider Nation, they need something right now to hold on to. As they see a season that looks like it has been derailed by individual interests. This will hopefully circle the wagons a little bit... There are some new, couple faces in the building that have serious clout when you talk about winning professional football games."
