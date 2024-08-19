Are Raiders' Run Defense Concerns Real?
The Las Vegas Raiders are expected to be one of the best defensive teams in the league in 2024.
However, some concerning play has occurred in what is expected to be the Raiders’ strongest position group.
Opposing rushing attacks have gashed the Raiders’ run defense on the ground. Even the Raiders’ starters, who have played extensively, have allowed opposing rushers to run free.
Last week, in the Raiders’ first game against the Minnesota Vikings, they allowed 142 rushing yards on 22 attempts, good for 6.5 yards per carry. Against the Dallas Cowboys, they allowed 137 yards on 33 attempts, good for 4.4 yards per carry.
Is the Raiders’ lackluster run defense just a problem for the preseason, or is it a real concern entering the regular season?
Their performances against the run this preseason have been confusing, to say the least. The Raiders have two excellent run defenders in Maxx Crosby and Christian Wilkins, along with a few interior defensive linemen in Adam Butler and John Jenkins who are good at stopping the run.
It would be less of a problem for the Raiders to give up so many yards on the ground if it was just the depth playing the whole time, but it is alarming when the starters allow rushing attacks to thrive.
It would also be less of a problem if teams were running the ball at a high volume and picking up yardage, meaning they would be less efficient on the ground. But allowing 6.5 and 4.4 yards per carry should raise red flags.
The Raiders have struggled to contain mobile quarterbacks and option plays this preseason. Cowboys quarterback Trey Lance was productive running the ball, putting up 34 yards and a touchdown in the last preseason game.
The Raiders have had some good moments defending the run this preseason, but overall, it has been disappointing. Preseason football often does not indicate how a team will perform in the regular season, but the Raiders’ starters should not be getting run over as they have during these games.
Crosby, Wilkins and all the Raiders’ defensive linemen must improve their play and eliminate any chance that this could be a problem in the regular season.
