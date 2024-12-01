Are There Any More Wins on Raiders' Schedule?
The Las Vegas Raiders have not had the season they had hoped for in 2024.
The Raiders are 2-10 and have lost eight consecutive games. After competing hard and stealing victories under Coach Antonio Pierce in the second half of the 2023 season, many Raiders fans expected the team to build on that momentum.
Las Vegas currently holds the No. 2 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, and it is tied for the worst record in the NFL with the New York Giants. Many in Raider Nation are excited about a potential top pick.
However, the Raiders will not roll over and lose every game for the rest of the season. They will compete in every game in hopes of winning as many games as possible.
The problem, though, is that the Raiders will not be favored in any of their remaining games. With five games to go, the Raiders will have to dig deep and pull off an upset somewhere.
Which games do they have the best chance of winning?
The Raiders will travel to Florida to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next Sunday. The Bucs have a losing record but recently got Mike Evans back from an injury. With him in the fold, they have one of the best passing offenses in the league.
Las Vegas is a solid defensive team, but it could be overmatched against this Bucs offense. An upset does not seem likely unless the Raiders can find ways to score against Tampa Bay’s defense.
The Raiders then play a Monday Night Football game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Falcons have lost two straight but also feature a prolific offense.
The Raiders’ defense could have a tough time handling Bijan Robinson, Darnell Mooney, and Drake London. They could pull off a victory due to the Falcons’ lack of pass rush, as Aidan O’Connell will have plenty of time to throw.
The Raiders’ best chance of victory comes against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who also have just two victories on the season. However, their games have been much more competitive than the Raiders’.
The Jaguars’ defense has been poor (Last in total defense and 31st in scoring defense), so if the Raiders’ offense can take advantage of opportunities, they could find their third win of the year.
Their last two games come against the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Chargers. The Saints have found a new rhythm under interim coach Darren Rizzi, while the Chargers have been one of the most improved teams in the league under Jim Harbaugh.
The Raiders may not have many chances to win games this season. However, Pierce has been in this position before.
While fans may want the team to continue losing for a higher pick, they will not roll over and lose on purpose.
