Two Raider Powerhouses Took Over on Offense
The Las Vegas Raiders fought tooth and nail with their division rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs, showcasing the best offensive production on this now eight-game losing streak. Even though the Raiders fell short, these two offensive weapons were out for everyone to see.
Brock Bowers has not only shown other teams that he will be a problem in the league in the future; he may be making the case to be referred to in the present tense. Coming off of a 38-yard game against the Denver Broncos, Bowers made sure not only the fans in Las Vegas should remember his name.
Bowers ended his game, setting a new career high in receiving yards in a game, with 140 yards in 10 completions. Bowers showed that he could score a touchdown in a close game when his late touchdown gave the Raiders a 17-16 tie.
From being double-guarded all game, Bowers was able to find areas to break free, averaging 14 yards per reception. Bowers' total receiving yards on the season jumped to 744 yards, landing him into a ninth-place tie in receiving rankings, and he ranks fourth in receptions with 74.
Bowers, making more than one spectacular catch throughout the game, was accompanied by wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, the other key player in the battle against the Chiefs. Meyers showcased one of his best performances so far in the black and silver.
Meyers ended the game with six receptions for 97 yards. Meyer's longest reception went for 43 yards, which put the Raiders in a prime position to score on their first threatening drive of the game. While the reception total was not much, he made sure that the chances he got from Aidan O'Connell.
In the last two games for the Raiders, Meyers has combined for 218 reception yards in 16 receptions. His production, as of late, has caught the attention of many fans across the Raider Nation, as Meyers could find a place on this Raider squad long term.
While the Raiders still ended up dropping the game in late fourth-quarter antics, it should not overlook the determination and fight that Las Vegas showed to the world.
