As Maxx Crosby Enters His Prime, Where Does the Raiders Star DE Stack Up?
The Las Vegas Raiders are expected to have one of the best defenses in the National Football League this upcoming season. The Raiders returned every starter on defense except for one and added former Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins. Wilkins's addition has led to lofty expectations for the unit that was once considered the team's weakness.
While the heightened expectations are new for the defensive side of the ball, one significant constant for the unit has been defensive lineman Maxx Crosby. The veteran defensive lineman has been the face of the Raiders over the last five seasons.
NFL.com writer Adam Rank noted Crosby’s production and how it has impacted the Raiders.
“The Raiders legitimately could field one of the best defenses in the AFC in 2024,” Rank said. “They bring back nearly the entire unit that surged down the stretch last season, and they added Christian Wilkins.
“But yeah, this is still Maxx's team. He's the soul of the Silver and Black, as an iron man who just eclipsed 1,000 snaps for the fourth straight season despite multiple injuries that led to knee and hand surgeries this offseason.”
Rank noted how Crosby’s production over the last few seasons compares with other talented defenses around the league. Rank believes Crosby is one of the best defensive linemen in the National Football League and has the numbers to prove it.
“A true game wrecker who's finished top five in pressures during each of the past three years, per PFF, Crosby has racked up 35 sacks and three straight Pro Bowl nods in that span,” Rank said. “After solely leading the NFL with 22 tackles for loss in 2022, he tied Danielle Hunter for the league high with 23 in '23. In addition to all that premium stat-stuffing, Crosby isn't just the leader of this defense but a dean of D-linemen league-wide.
“He's one of three chief figures who put together the "Sack Summit," an annual offseason event for NFL pass rushers in Las Vegas. He kind of reminds me of Raiders great Ted Hendricks in terms of stature. I know you youngins have never heard of the guy, but he was awesome -- believe me. Or just take the Pro Football Hall of Fame's word for it.”
