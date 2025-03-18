Raiders Insider on All the Jeanty Draft Talk
The Las Vegas Raiders have more needs than most, and the No. 6 overall pick in the NFL Draft won't solve them all at once.
The Raiders need to play the draft smart, like they did in 2024; with new leadership in Pete Carroll, John Spytek, and Tom Brady, that should be relatively easy.
The common thought around the league is that the Raiders will select mercurial running back Ashton Jeanty out of Boise State, instantly infusing some credibility to a weak ground game. The Raiders still have Zamir White and Sincere McCormick, and they recently signed experienced ball carrier Raheem Mostert.
Las Vegas Raiders On SI beat writer Hondo Carpenter finds it hard to believe the Raiders will select Jeanty, given the recent additions to the team.
"There are a lot of holes on this Raider team," Carpenter said. "You have to understand, there are still free agents available that fit roles. There's a draft coming up ... [Raheem] Mostert is not a RB1 in my opinion, anymore. Maybe it was a change of scenery will bring that back, I don't think they've seen enough from Sincere or Zamir to say that they aren't, but I don't think they've seen enough to say that they are. ... I find it very difficult if they have the sixth pick to believe that they're going to take Jeanty.
"I think he very well is worth it. But I think what Mostert did and what Geno did is bought them a little room to really use that sixth pick for a [best player available]. I think there are probably four guys that they would be thrilled to get at [No. 6]. And I think there are some guys at [No. 6] that they'd probably rather trade back and try to get."
Jeanty is considered a generational talent by many and the best running back prospect since Saquon Barkley.
Draft analyst Lance Zierlein evaluated Jeanty:
"Jeanty plays a position that has become devalued on draft day, but his unique talent and the resurgence of the run game in the NFL should force teams to reconsider that factor when weighing his value. He’s the ultimate yardage creator, with the talent and skill set to succeed independent of the quality of his blocking. Jeanty’s speed forces linebackers to flow hard outside, creating cutback lanes and chunk runs, while his vision, balance and elusiveness get it done along the interior. ... This top-flight running back is capable of becoming the face of an offense in a league where the pendulum might be swinging back to the running game. Jeanty has future All-Pro talent."
