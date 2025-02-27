Analyst's 'Ideal' Draft Pick for Raiders Might Surprise
Every NFL offseason is critical, but this one feels especially crucial for a Las Vegas Raiders squad that went just 4-13 this past year.
Not only that, but the Raiders fell to sixth in the NFL Draft order, which will make it very difficult for them to land a top-tier quarterback this April.
That's why Las Vegas may have to be extra creative in the coming weeks and months, and it may result in the Raiders having to go in a different direction in the draft.
But is it possible that not taking a quarterback will actually end up working out better for Las Vegas? Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus seems to think it's a possibility.
In a piece where Cameron listed off every team's ideal pick heading into the draft, he had Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty pegged as the answer for the Raiders, noting how new general manager John Spytek wants to construct his team like the Philadelphia Eagles.
"Adding a generational talent at running back like Ashton Jeanty would undoubtedly fit the bill," Cameron wrote. "This would presumably be the ceiling pick for Jeanty, but it's not out of the realm of possibilities that the Raiders attempt to move back a few picks — staying in front of Dallas — to gain more ammo for their rebuild and still be positioned to scoop up Jeanty."
Las Vegas definitely needs a running back, as its rushing attack was nothing short of an unmitigated disaster this past season. And yes, Jeanty is a special talent indeed. But it does seem somewhat hard to imagine the Raiders passing on a quarterback if one is avaiable at No. 6.
Shedeur Sanders' stock has been dipping recently, and there has been rising speculation that he could ultimately be available when Las Vegas is on the clock in the first round. If he does fall to the sixth pick, you have to think the Raiders will scoop him up regardless if Jeanty is there.
Of course, it may also depend on what Las Vegas does in free agency. If it signs Sam Darnold, that will most likely rule out the possibility of the Raiders taking a signal-caller in the draft.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE