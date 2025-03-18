Raiders Pick No Surprise in Recent Mock From Top Guru
The Las Vegas Raiders seem like the most predictable team heading into the NFL Draft at this point -- that is, if one was only going off of the multitude of mock drafts released daily.
The answer seems to be simple: the Raiders select Boise State's Ashton Jeanty to bolster the run game and nab a generational talent in the process at No. 6.
Just about every mock draft has the Raiders projected to take Jeanty. There are a few still lingering on the idea of Las Vegas making a move for Shedeur Sanders, even wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. But for the most part, it's all Jeanty-Raiders.
ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr., perhaps the foremost name in mock drafts for the past few decades, released his latest mock.
"Coach Pete Carroll wasn't waiting until the draft to find his quarterback for 2025," wrote Kiper. "After Las Vegas had the No. 13 pick last year and missed on all six of the first-round QBs, the team went out and traded for Geno Smith before free agency kicked off. Carroll obviously has history with Smith from their time together in Seattle and knows how to maximize him. But Carroll's teams also have leaned heavily on the run in the past, so I'm giving the Raiders the best player still on my board in Jeanty (No. 4).
"Elusiveness. Speed. Physicality. Vision with the ball in his hands. Jeanty really has it all, rushing for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns last season. Plus, he has some pass-catching upside, with 66 catches over the past two campaigns. The Raiders were last in rushing last season, averaging 3.6 yards per carry and 79.8 per game. Jeanty would change everything there and create a solid offensive nucleus with Smith, Jakobi Meyers and Brock Bowers."
NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein's report on Jeanty:
"Jeanty plays a position that has become devalued on draft day, but his unique talent and the resurgence of the run game in the NFL should force teams to reconsider that factor when weighing his value," Zierlein wrote. "He’s the ultimate yardage creator, with the talent and skill set to succeed independent of the quality of his blocking. Jeanty’s speed forces linebackers to flow hard outside, creating cutback lanes and chunk runs, while his vision, balance and elusiveness get it done along the interior.
"The threat of what he can do on the ground should create ideal play-action opportunities for his team, allowing his next play-caller to, say, unburden a young quarterback or any other passer being asked to shoulder too much of the offense. He’s compact and muscular, but there could be some minor concern surrounding his massive workload in 2024. This top-flight running back is capable of becoming the face of an offense in a league where the pendulum might be swinging back to the running game. Jeanty has future All-Pro talent."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.