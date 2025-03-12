Mock Draft Hits Consistent Mark for Raiders
Under new head coach Pete Carroll, the Las Vegas Raiders are expected to run the rock.
A lot.
Hence the reason why the Raiders continue to be tied to Boise State's Heisman Trophy finalist and 2,000-yard rusher, Ashton Jeanty.
Just about every recent mock draft at the time of this writing has picked Jeanty to the Silver and Black with the No. 6 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso believes no different in his latest mock.
"Everything is new and shiny in Las Vegas with the Raiders, and Pete Carroll gets another instant impact type in Jeanty to lead the way from the backfield," wrote Trapasso.
Jeanty, at 5-foot-9 and 211 pounds, might be the best running back prospect since Saquon Barkley came out of Penn State in 2018. The former Broncos running back had arguably one of the greatest rushing seasons in college football history, least in recent memory, in 2024.
Jeanty carried the ball 374 times and accumulated 2,601 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns.
He averaged seven yards per carry and earned All-American honors as well as the Maxwell Award, given to the nation's best player by the Maxwell Football Club. It is considered second only to the Heisman Trophy, of which Jeanty finished second runner-up behind Colorado's two-way phenom, Travis Hunter.
NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein compares Jeanty to Pro Football Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson.
"Jeanty plays a position that has become devalued on draft day, but his unique talent and the resurgence of the run game in the NFL should force teams to reconsider that factor when weighing his value," wrote Zierlein. "He’s the ultimate yardage creator, with the talent and skill set to succeed independent of the quality of his blocking. Jeanty’s speed forces linebackers to flow hard outside, creating cutback lanes and chunk runs, while his vision, balance and elusiveness get it done along the interior.
"The threat of what he can do on the ground should create ideal play-action opportunities for his team, allowing his next play-caller to, say, unburden a young quarterback or any other passer being asked to shoulder too much of the offense. He’s compact and muscular, but there could be some minor concern surrounding his massive workload in 2024. This top-flight running back is capable of becoming the face of an offense in a league where the pendulum might be swinging back to the running game. Jeanty has future All-Pro talent."
