Besides QB, What Positions Must Raiders Address?
The Las Vegas Raiders have had a rough season in 2024.
Not much has gone right for Coach Antonio Pierce’s team this season. The offense has not moved the ball through the air or on the ground, and the defense has not been the dominant unit it hoped to be.
Because of how bad things have been, Raider Nation is ready to move on from this season. The Raiders' chances of turning things around are slim.
Many Raiders fans have turned their attention to the offseason. Fortunately, the Raiders have plenty of cap space and should have a high selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Raiders’ top priority should be finding a quarterback this offseason. Whether through free agency or the draft, the Raiders’ current quarterback situation is not one with which the team can win.
However, quarterback is not the only position the Raiders must address this offseason. With just two wins, they should consider several positions.
Wide receiver should be at the top of the list. The Raiders traded away Davante Adams, and Jakobi Meyers is on an expiring contract. Beyond that, the Raiders do not have much in that department.
There are plenty of talented receivers headed to free agency this offseason, including Tee Higgins, Stefon Diggs, Keenan Allen, and Amari Cooper. If the Raiders do not want to tear things down and begin a full-fledged rebuild, they could sign any of those players.
The Raiders could also decide to add more offensive linemen. There is no limit to how many players a team can use in the trenches, and Las Vegas could keep adding to that position group.
James Daniels, Mekhi Becton, Zack Martin, and Trent Brown are all players the team could consider.
Las Vegas has several players on the defensive side of the ball set to hit free agency, and there is a likely chance they will have to replace them.
At linebacker, Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo are both on expiring contracts. Dre Greenlaw, Jerome Baker, and Tyrel Dodson are possible replacements.
Carlton Davis, Chavarius Ward, and Mike Hughes could be viable options at cornerback for a team that needs help in that department anyway.
At safety, Budda Baker, Justin Simmons, and Jeremy Chinn could be Marcus Epps replacements.
This should be an exciting offseason for the Raiders. The team still has a chance to turn things around, but once the offseason begins, it will have work to do.
