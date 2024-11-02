Big Consequences For Raiders' Staff If Offense Lacks Improvement
The Las Vegas Raiders have reached a point in their season where there is no excuse as to why the offense is still struggling. The offense has been one of the worst in the league, and if head coach Antonio Pierce does not fix it, owner Mark Davis is going to.
All the Raiders offense has had this season is potential. But potential does not win football games. They are 2-6 and the coaching staff must find answers for the poor execution of the offense.
Once the opening script of the first quarter closes, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy does not have to make adjustments. That much is evident.
And when things are working in favor of the Raiders offense, Getsy goes away from them. This offense should be way better than what they have shown so far this season.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about how the Raiders offense needs an answer fast on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"It just appears that there are very few adjustments," said Carpenter. "When I press people about that, I am told sometimes it is too many voices. Sometimes it is a lack of creativity. Sometimes it is not having enough voices. Sometimes it is being stubborn ... These are all legit things that people in the NFL have said to us, it does not make sense.
"They are sitting here 2-6. Even with the injuries, there is far too much talent on this team to be 2-6 ... Completely unacceptable. If the offense is not changed, they are going to be 2-7 on Sunday ... They have to fix this quickly because, after this week, there will be no excuse. You have two weeks off till your next game. You are going to have to come up with answers. Because if you finish the first half 2-7 and let us, say you down the road, you are now 4-13, there are serious problems with the organization."
"I think there is enough blame to go everywhere ... Ultimately, it sits on Antonio Pierce. And ultimately if Pierce does not fix it, Mark Davis is going to. Everything rises and falls with leadership."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.