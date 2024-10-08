Biletnikoff Foundation Puts on Another Successful Crab Fest
The Biletnikoff Foundation hosted yet another successful edition of its annual celebrity crab fest on Sept. 27.
The 24th annual celebrity crab fest was held at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino main ballroom, displaying a top-tier lineup of music and entertainment along with, of course, a top-of-the-line crab dinner.
The annual event is hosted by the Biletnikoff Foundation, founded by Las Vegas Raiders legend Fred Biletnikoff and his wife, Angela, who started the foundation in honor of their daughter, Tracey, with hopes to "address the challenges of substance abuse, domestic violence, and human trafficking among young people," according to the foundation's website.
“We are thankful for everyone in attendance at our annual event," Fred and Angela said, per a release. "In addition, we are extremely grateful for the support of our friends and sponsors of the Biletnikoff Foundation and our mission to help teens in crisis.”
The following is the mission of the Biletnikoff Foundation, according to the release:
"Commemorate Tracey Biletnikoff’s life and her untimely death and enable young people to
realize their full potential through the support of community and education programs that
effectively address the related problems of substance abuse, domestic violence, and human
trafficking. The Foundation organizes and hosts annual fundraising and awareness events,
including the Hall of Fame Invitational each spring and the Relay for Life and the Biletnikoff
Foundation Crab Fest in the autumn months. In 2023, the Biletnikoff Foundation expanded with
The Healing Center in Nevada to help even more teens turn their lives around. The Healing
Center will offer trauma-specific treatment to sex trafficked victims to have them move along the
continuum of healing from victim to survivor to thriving in our community. Due to the
complexity of emotional, physical, and sexual trauma experienced, there will be an array of
treatment modalities to meet the victims where they are in the healing process. Through this
program, victims will receive treatment and services to address safety needs, gain a deeper
understanding of the victimization they have experienced, improve self-esteem, develop and/or
enhance motivation for change, improve life skills, and become empowered to reach life goals.
The Healing Center is the first of its kind in the nation. This 10-acre facility will serve over 60
girls, ages 10 to 18, with a series of homes, an on-site school, a meeting space, a library, a
computer lab, healing gardens, and a yoga and meditation room. Most of our teens come to
Tracey's Place of Hope and the Biletnikoff Center of Hope with little vision for their future but
flourish when given the opportunity."
This year's event entailed performances by the Raiderettes, Mark S Allen, Sibley Scoles and Reckless in Vegas.
Money raised from the event went toward The Saint Jude's Ranch for Children's project, the Healing Center. As part of this project, the Biletnikoff Foundation will build a Tracey's Place of Hope and the Biletnikoff Center of Hope.
If you wish to donate to the Blietnikoff Foundation, you can visit http://www.biletnikoff.org/
or call (925) 556-2525.
Fred Biletnikoff is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame who spent his entire 14-year NFL career with the Oakland Raiders, was a six-time Pro Bowler, a two-time first-team All-Pro honoree and the MVP of Super Bowl XI, the first Super Bowl title in franchise history.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.