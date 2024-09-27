Biletnikoff Foundation to Host 24th Annual Crab Fest
Oakland Raiders legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Fred Biletnikoff and his wife, Angela, are gearing up to host the 24th annual Celebrity Crab Fest, presented by the Biletnikoff Foundation.
The event will be held at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino on Friday, with the red carpet starting at 5:30 p.m. PST. It will consist of roughly 500 guests, including celebrities like Mark S
Allen, Sibley Scoles, "Reckless In Vegas," Jeff Goodwin and the Raiderettes and some Raiders alumni.
The Biletnikoff Foundation works to help teens in crisis. Proceeds from the event will go towards The St. Jude’s Ranch for Children, where the foundation is set to build a new Tracey's Place of Hope and the Biletnikoff Center of Hope.
According to the Biletnikoff Foundation, its mission is to "commemorate Tracey Biletnikoff’s life and her untimely death and enable young people to realize their full potential through the support of community and education programs that effectively address the related problems of substance abuse, domestic violence, and human trafficking. The Foundation organizes and hosts annual fundraising and awareness events, including the Hall of Fame Invitational each spring and the Relay for Life and the Biletnikoff Foundation Crab Fest in the autumn months. In 2023, the Biletnikoff Foundation expanded with The Healing Center in Nevada to help even more teens turn their lives around. The Healing Center will offer trauma-specific treatment to sex trafficked victims to have them move along the continuum of healing from victim to survivor to thriving in our community. Due to the
complexity of emotional, physical, and sexual trauma experienced, there will be an array of
treatment modalities to meet the victims where they are in the healing process. Through this
program, victims will receive treatment and services to address safety needs, gain a deeper
understanding of the victimization they have experienced, improve self-esteem, develop and/or
enhance motivation for change, improve life skills, and become empowered to reach life goals.
The Healing Center is the first of its kind in the nation. This 10-acre facility will serve over 60
girls, ages 10 to 18, with a series of homes, an on-site school, a meeting space, a library, a
computer lab, healing gardens, and a yoga and meditation room. Most of our teens come to
Tracey's Place of Hope and the Biletnikoff Center of Hope with little vision for their future but
flourish when given the opportunity."
