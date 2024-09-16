Bowers Pick Paying Off Early for the Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders unexpectedly drafted tight end Brock Bowers with the 13th-overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft. Many around the league felt it was a questionable pick as the Raiders moved up in last year’s draft to select tight end Michael Mayer, and the Silver and Black needed help along the offensive line.
Still, General Manager Tom Telesco felt Bowers was too talented of a pick for an offense that needed a jumpstart to pass on.
The Raiders’ selection of Bowers paid off immediately, as the rookie tight end flashed potential in the Raiders’ Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, then followed that up with a productive game against the Ravens, finishing the game with the second-most receiving yards on the team. Bowers helped swing momentum back into the Raiders’ favor with clutch receptions in the second half of the game.
“He is awesome, man,” said quarterback Gardner Minshew II after the Raiders' victory on Sunday. “He is so good. [He has] great feeling in zone [coverage,] can get open in man [coverage.] Had to take a shot to him on third down, and he goes and makes a huge play for us. Man, I think he is going to be really special and we have got to continue to develop chemistry there and get him going.”
Bowers has had immediate success in his first two games in the National Football League. His nine catches for 98 yards against the Ravens were a critical factor in the game and directly correlated to the Raiders winning. Bowers is putting up historical numbers for a rookie tight end early in his career. Always known for being a good teammate, Bowers credited the players around him for helping him see early success and trusting him with the ball in his hands.
“I think it has a lot to do with my teammates,” Bowers said on the Raiders Gameday postgame show. “They have all trusted me. There is a lot of trust going around on the offense. I feel like that definitely helps. They trust me with the ball in my hands and we have so many great players that it makes my job easier. So, yeah, that definitely helps.”
