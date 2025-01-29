BREAKING: Belichick Voices Opinion About Raiders' Brady, Lombardi Trophy
On a recent episode of the Let's Go! podcast, former Super Bowl-winning NFL and current North Carolina coach Bill Belichick made a bold statement about Las Vegas Raiders minority owner Tom Brady.
The Lombardi Trophy, an iconic piece of hardware that is awarded to the winner of the Super Bowl, should be renamed after Brady.
"Maybe they should name it the Brady Trophy," Belichick said. "He won seven of them."
Belichick was Brady's coach for six of those rings. Belichick and co-host Jim Gray discussed the importance of a player's role in winning a championship. The coach himself has eight Super Bowl titles to his name, having won two of them as defensive coordinator for the New York Giants and legend Bill Parcells.
"Players win games," Belichick said. "You can't win games without good players. I don't care who the coach is, it's impossible. You can't win without good players. You know, I found that out when I had [Lawrence] Taylor and [Carl] Banks and Harry Carson, Pepper Johnson, Jim Burt, Everson Walls, all those guys at the Giants," said Belichick. "And same thing when we got good at Cleveland and then at New England. I mean, it's [Tom] Brady, it's [Willie] McGinest, it's [Mike] Vrabel, it's [Tedy] Bruschi, it's Corey Dillon, it's Randy Moss, Troy Brown, Lawyer Milloy, Ty Law, Rodney Harrison. Those are guys that won the games, man. I didn't make any tackles. I didn't make any kicks. That was [Adam] Vinatieri that made that kick in 4 inches of snow.
"You got to have good players and as a coach, you want to give your players a chance to win. You want to put them in a position where if they go out there and play well, they'll have a chance to win. That's what Coach [Bill] Parcells taught me, is there's always a way to win. You just got to figure out what it is, and you have to give the players a chance."
Gray countered with the fact that the trophy isn't named "the Star Trophy" after Green Bay Packers quarterback Bart Starr, who commanded those teams under the trophy's namesake, coach Vince Lombardi.
Regardless, Brady is more concerned with winning with the Raiders as a minority owner and, knowing his competitive nature, being the best broadcast he can be for Fox Sports.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.