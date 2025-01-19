BREAKING: Ben Johnson's Favorite Raiders GM Pairing Revealed
The Las Vegas Raiders are high on Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, whose team was just bounced from the playoffs on Saturday in a stunning upset to the Washington Commanders.
Johnson is reportedly high on the Raiders, too. That relationship could be strengthened with a potential general manager candidate that ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter just named on Sunday -- the Commanders' assistant general manager, Lance Newmark.
"Raiders are interviewing former Lions executive and current Commanders assistant GM Lance Newmark today for their general manager job, per sources," Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "Newmark spent 26 seasons in Detroit before joining Washington last year, and is said to have a strong relationship with both Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn."
Newmark had a hand in the complete overhaul of the Commanders and a record turnaround which has led them to the conference championship game. His long-time NFL experience is valuable and a winning pedigree with both the Lions and the Commanders could be enough for the Silver and Black to seriously consider him.
On that note, the Raiders want to marry a head coach with a GM so the relationship does not feel forced, hence the reason they fired Tom Telesco. Johnson's relationship with Newmark could be the deal-breaker as to whether they hire the Commanders AGM; it would likely be hard to find a candidate Johnson himself would like more.
Now that the Lions are out of the playoffs, expect things to heat up fast for the Raiders and Johnson.
As reported by our Hondo Carpenter, the Raiders are more than willing to spend whatever it takes to land Johnson, and his admiration for minority owner Tom Brady could also prove pivotal.
"I have seen people saying it would probably take six years, $60 million fully guaranteed, I have had people quietly tell me for someone to get Ben Johnson it would maybe be six years at $90 million," Carpenter said. "$15 million a year guarantee. ... The exact answer I was given was 'If Ben Johnson isn't the coach of the Raiders, the reason will have nothing to do with money.' There you go. The Raiders are willing to spend what they have to spend to go get their guy. If you're concerned about the Raiders going cheap ... that will be of no concern with the Raiders. I am not implying that Ben is going to get it, I am simply telling you that he is the lead guy."
