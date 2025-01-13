BREAKING: Latest Report Prove Mark Davis, Raiders Rumors Laughable
The Las Vegas Raiders are hot on the trail of a potential head coach candidate, and per reports that frontrunner is Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.
Johnson, who was virtually interviewed by the Silver and Black on Saturday, is the most sought after head coaching candidate in the entire hiring cycle. Reports are that the Raiders are "enamored" with Johnson and per our beat writer Hondo Carpenter, the feeling is mutual.
The third-year Lions coordinator hit it off with minority owner Tom Brady, who is in the driver's seat for the Silver and Black in their hunt for a new coach. Per Carpenter's sources, Johnson is "the guy to beat" for the job.
That being said, there has been a lot of chatter about owner Mark Davis' ability to fork over enough money to afford a highly-touted coaching candidate such as Johnson. Op-eds and reports have painted the picture of Davis as a poor owner and ostensibly cheap; the thinking is that the Raiders will have to settle for less.
Carpenter reports that such concerns are absurd. Johnson will likely command a pretty penny, but the Raiders are fully invested in going after their No. 1 target if that is the case.
"I have seen people saying it would probably take six years, $60 million fully guaranteed, I have had people quietly tell me for someone to get Ben Johnson it would maybe be six years at $90 million," Carpenter said. "$15 million a year guarantee. ... The exact answer I was give was 'If Ben Johnson isn't the coach of the Raiders, the reason will have nothing to do with money.' There you go. The Raiders are willing to spend what they have to spend to go get their guy. If you're concerned about the Raiders going cheap ... that will be of no concern with the Raiders. I am not implying that Ben is going to get it, I am simply telling you that he is the lead guy.
"Money will be no objective for whomever the Raiders get."
The Raiders are in a firm position to make big improvements this offseason with Brady leading the charge for a coaching hire and the assembling of a strong front office.
