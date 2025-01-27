BREAKING: Carroll Gives Firm Non-Negotiables For Raiders' Culture
The Las Vegas Raiders want stability, continuity, and a clear vision for the future. That is why they hired 73-year-old Super Bowl-winning head coach Pete Carroll. His tenacious competitive nature and energetic enthusiasm are huge for a franchise that has lacked such traits for some time.
Carroll has pulled struggling programs out of the cellar and turned them into champions, namely USC at the college level (two national championships after inheriting a 5-7 squad from Paul Hackett) and the Seattle Seahawks (one Super Bowl title, two appearances).
On Monday, Carroll told reporters attending his introductory press conference that the Raiders aren't thinking long-term: they want to win now. The coach known for his deep belief in the power of competing and the power of a tough environment gave his non-negotiables.
"Culture is the players," Carroll said. "You'll see that, and we'll show them the way. And it all starts with competition. You're either competing or you're not. I'm gonna make sure that that's really clear to these guys from the moment they get here. You know, we're gonna go out and draft a class and there'll be a few free agents maybe we'll be able to attract. And we'll need to see those guys and we'll need to see what they're all about, but the competition part of it is theirs to command. If there's one thing that I want them to understand, you know, start the message right now -- if you want to be on a great team, you need to be a great teammate.
"And so teaching what that's all about and instilling that in the makeup of our program, is going to be crucial. And the central theme of the program is always going to be competition. That's where it starts."
Carroll and GM John Spytek will work closely with minority owner Tom Brady to establish the very program the new coach spoke of. The Raiders' roster should not be new to the idea of competing, as that was what former coach Antonio Pierce instilled in 2024 through the draft and free agency.
Now, the new coach and GM will get to work.
