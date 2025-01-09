BREAKING: Competition For Raiders' HC Target Vrabel Ramping Up
Early on, it seemed like the Las Vegas Raiders were the favorite to land former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel. For one, Vrabel is obviously one of the strongest candidates for a head coaching vacancy thanks to a winning record and his pedigree as a winner in the playoffs.
Factoring in his connection to Raiders minority owner Tom Brady, who has a loud voice within the organization and will be among those heading up a search party for a new coach, it seemed all the more likely Vrabel could end up in the desert. Brady's affinity for former New England Patriots connections wasn't a secret.
However, while Vrabel is still a high-priority target for the Raiders, the competition to secure his services has continued to heat up; or, at the very least, get more cluttered.
Per Doug Kyed, Patriots beat reporter for the Boston Herald, the Chicago Bears have interviewed Vrabel for their vacancy. The Bears fired head coach Matt Eberflus mid-way through the 2024 season. They look for stability they haven't seen in a long time, a catalyst to drive a young, talented roster led by 2024 No. 1 pick Caleb Williams.
The Bears entering the Vrabel sweepstakes only complicates things for the Raiders. The Patriots, upon firing one-and-done Bill Belichick successor Jerod Mayo, have been very proactive in their push to reunite with their former linebacker.
The New York Jets have also been tied to pursuing Vrabel, but the likelihood he ends up in New Jersey is probably miniscule. He already interviewed with the Jets and there hasn't been much movement there.
Another team that has been attempting to line up an interview with Vrabel is the New Orleans Saints, as reported by Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer; the Saints fired head coach Dennis Allen during the 2024 season.
Vrabel was the Titans' head coach for six seasons from 2018 to 2023, accumulating a 54-45 win-loss record and three consecutive playoff appearances from 2019 to 2021. He led the Titans to an AFC Championship appearance in 2020, falling to the Kansas City Chiefs in a 35-24 battle.
Landing Vrabel could come down to his former quarterback, Brady.
