Groundwork the Raiders' Front Office Recently Laid

The Las Vegas Raiders have been busy revamping their coaching staff and roster this offseason. They will soon take the field to begin putting all of the new pieces together, but so far, they have taken a step forward.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Raiders' Roster Goals

The Raiders entered the offseason fresh off a 14-loss season that included a 10-game losing streak for the second consecutive season. Their nearly 30 combined losses over the past two seasons were the result of their roster finally bottoming out after years of bad draft picks and failed free-agent signings.

This draft was different. Director of College Scouting Brandon Yeargan gave insight into how Las Vegas ' front office viewed their draft haul, which included four defensive backs being added to a defensive backfield in need of talent. In just one draft, Las Vegas added to its talent pipeline.

Nov 29, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears defensive back Hezekiah Masses (5) warms up before the game against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

"That was critical, especially in the secondary. A lot of the guys we added in the secondary group can play different spots between Treydan Stukes, Dalton Johnson, Zeke [Hezekiah Masses], and Jermod [McCoy] too," Yeargan said after the final day of the draft.

"All those guys are pretty versatile; they've played nickel, they've played deep, they've played outside, even Stukes has played outside corner in his career too. So, it really helps, especially since we're going to have a pretty versatile scheme under Robbie Leonard, so that's a critical component too."

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) before a college football game between Tennessee and UAB at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 20, 2025. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For much of the past few seasons, the Raiders' defensive backfield was arguably its most significant weakness, alongside its offensive line and quarterback group. Las Vegas' front office quickly fixed both of those things this offseason with several notable signings in free agency.

Still, the Raiders' need for additional talent in the secondary remained a glaring weakness. Las Vegas made additions in free agency to every group, minus its defensive backfield. The addition of Taron Johnson was via trade, and still left Las Vegas' cornerbacks much to be desired.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) intercepts the ball against Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jaren Hamilton (16) in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Groundwork

The Raiders needed additional talent at cornerback and safety, respectively, in addition to the fact that safeties Isaiah Pola-Mao and Jeremy Chinn are set to become free agents at the end of the 2026 season. These are two separate, but growing issues on the Raiders' radar, even after the draft.

The Raiders need help, and still do, regardless of whether Pola-Mao and Chinn return. That need grows if one or both of them leave after the upcoming season, but Las Vegas' front office prepared as best they possibly could by drafting two safeties, and former teammates, Treydan Stukes and Dalton Johnson.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Dalton Johnson (43) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This is just the beginning of the Raiders adding more talent at safety. If Pola-Mao and Chinn leave after the season, Las Vegas will need to add more safeties. Either way, the additions of Stukes and Johnson provide the groundwork and a peek into the future for the Raiders' safety position.

By drafting both Stukes and Johnson, the Raiders have two talented safeties they can begin developing over the course of their rookie seasons. This gives them a chance to learn from Pola-Mao and Chinn, while also having Pola-Mao and Chinn play through their contract season.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during a television timeout against the Houston Texans in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

This should get the most out of Pola-Mao and Chinn, as both will be looking to play their best possible football in hopes of a new contract with the Raiders or elsewhere. This will only add to the competition among the position group, which should expedite Stukes and Johnson's growth.

Safety is determined as much as possible at this moment. At cornerback, Las Vegas is in the beginning stages of what will likely be a process that takes years to complete. The four defensive backs they added were solid. If they pan out, they will be a critical part of Las Vegas' rebuild.

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) celebrates after making a play during a college football game between Tennessee and Georgia at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, November 16, 2024. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Similarly, the Raiders added Hezekiah Masses and Jermod McCoy in the draft, which should be the start of many cornerbacks being added over this offseason and the next few offseasons. McCoy's arrival comes with questions surrounding his health, not his skills.

If McCoy works out and stays healthy, and Masses gets the opportunity to play during the regular season early in his career, the Raiders can continue rebuilding their group of cornerbacks around them, Erick Stokes, and Darien Porter. The Raiders are on their way.