BREAKING: Former HC Jon Gruden Speaks on Leaving the Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders are currently looking for their new head coach and general manager. The franchise has not found stability over the last two decades and has been searching for different coaches to bring that since coming to Las Vegas in 2020.
The Raiders have their fair share of legendary coaches in their franchise's history. But now it seems like they cannot find the right guy for the job.
One of the most noticeable coaches in the history of the Raiders was head coach Jon Gruden. Gruden was loved by Raider Nation and was one of the last coaches to have success with the team.
Gruden had two different stints with the Silver and black. The first one came in 1998 and lasted until 2001. And the second one came many years later from 2018 to 2021. Both of the times Gruden left the Raiders, it did not go well for the organization.
Gruden talked about how he was traded from the Raiders to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in his first stint with the team.
"We had been through a lot trying to get the contact negotiated," said Gruden on Barstool. "And I really never talked about it a lot public about what actually happened. But I thought we had an agreement. I thought we were on to the extension. I thought we were going to be there awhile. We had a good team. You know, we had just lost to the Ravens in the AFC Championship game and then we lost the Tuck Rule game. And I thought we had an arrangement, but it fell through. So late at night evidently, he [AL Davis] had agreed to a trade with Tampa Bay and he called me and he said do you want to talk to the Glazier family and I said well based on where we are, I think I probably should. So when I talked to the Glazier, the next thing I knew I was headed to Tampa."
"It was like a movie man. It is like a snap. And the next year you are playing the Raiders in the Super Bowl. It was an unbelievable journey. Tampa was cool but I could bring any of my coaches. And we had a lot of success. We turned the Raiders into AFC West Champions two years in a row."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE