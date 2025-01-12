BREAKING: NFL Legend Howie Long Sounds Off on Raiders
The history of the Raiders franchise is like no other. It all started with a vision from the late great Al Davis to have the best players play for the Raiders and do whatever it takes to win. Davis brought that to the organization.
The Raiders have many Hall of Famers and legends throughout its history. It means a lot and it is an honor for any player to put on the Silver and Black. There is no team or organization that will ever be like the Raiders.
Raiders Hall of Famer Howie Long was asked about what it means to be a Raider.
"It is hard to kind of sum it up," said Raiders legend Howie Long. "Listen, you get there, and you look around and you say, what does greatness look like? It is everywhere. It is Al Davis. It is Ron Wolf, Tom Flores, Gene Upshaw, and Fred Biletnikoff are on the staff. Willie Brown is on the staff. Cliff Branch, Ted Hendricks, Lyle Alzado. Everywhere you look the ghosts of the past. You walk through the Hall of Fame and you know, it is literally with guys I am talking about."
"As longest you fit all the criteria, you were tough, you worked hard. They would bring you along. I in turn later on brought guys along. That was part of what made the organization special. And I could not imagine playing anywhere else. I could not imagine putting on any other uniform."
Long also talk about Davis being a great football coach.
"He [Al Davis] was on the field every day. He had a cologne that you can smell him before you could see him. We were on the far end of the field and I knew when he was out there ... It was the Al Davis cologne ... For the coaches and everyone involved, you know they knew, and they were all puckered up when Al came out. And he knew football, he was the coach. He coached the Raiders to the single greatest turnaround early in the organization. The organization was formed the same year I was born, 1960. And he ended up being the coach early on there and turned the team around and ended up becoming the owner. One of the great historic owners."
