BREAKING: Former Raiders Assistant GM Champ Kelly Joins Dolphins
On Friday, another former member of the Las Vegas Raiders front office has found a new home.
Former assistant general manager Champ Kelly will now be heading to Miami to join the Dolphins organization. The Dolphins are bringing in Kelly to serve as a Senior personnel executive for both college players and NFL players.
ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported the news on Friday.
"Former Raiders assistant GM Champ Kelly, who has interviewed for multiple GM jobs across the league in recent years, has agreed to join the Dolphins as a senior personnel executive, working in both pro and college scouting," said Schefter on X/Twitter.
Kelly became available earlier this offseason when he and the Raiders decided it was best for both sides to part ways. The move surprised people, but with the Raiders franchise having a whole turnaround this offseason, it made sense that Kelly and the Silver and Black wanted to go a different route. It was a move that showed that the Raiders were changing everything from the previous regime.
Kelly was with the Raiders for the last three years. He was brought in in 2022 to serve as assistant manager alongside then general manager Dave Ziegler. Then in 2023 took over as interim general manager because of the firing of Ziegler and Josh McDaniels.
Many thought that Kelly was the next man up for the general manager role for the Raiders last season, but that was not the case. The Raiders went with former general manager Tom Telesco last offseason.
Ultimately, most things did not go as planned while Kelly was part of the Raiders organization. He did provide excellent analysis for the Raiders when they were looking at who to draft and bring in. But the Silver and Black struggled and never made Kelly the full-time general manager during his time with the team.
Kelly had a lot of teams interested this offseason and he had many interviews for potential general manager jobs. And it will be the same next season. Now, Kelly will go down to Miami and bring his brilliant knowledge of the game to the Dolphins. Kelly will do his best to help them deliver a good draft class.
