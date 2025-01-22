BREAKING: Former Raiders Great Khalil Mack Eyeing Return, Free Agency
The Las Vegas Raiders know full well what edge rusher Khalil Mack is capable of. With the Silver and Black, Mack was NFL Defensive Player of the Year. A first-team All-Pro before he was dealt to the Chicago Bears in a move that still stings Raider Nation.
Even at age 33, Mack is still a capable pass rusher. The Raiders should know that full well too, as he has registered 7.5 sacks against them over the past two seasons with a bitter AFC West rival, the Los Angeles Chargers.
Mack still has a lot to give, and as ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported on Twitter/X on Wednesday, "Nine-time Pro-Bowl LB Khalil Mack, who said after the Chargers’ postseason loss to the Texans that he needed to take some time to mull his future, will indeed play in the 2025 season, per source. Mack’s contract is up and he is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent."
That is huge news for teams looking at adding a veteran pass rusher who can make an impact Day 1. Mack has 37 sacks to his name since turning 30 years old, and he has missed just one game since 2022.
Mack's relationship with the Silver and Black is a bit of a question mark at this moment, but whoever the Raiders bring in at head coach and GM might want to consider giving him a look. Pairing Mack with Maxx Crosby, his heir apparent as superstar Raiders pass rusher, would be a smart move in a tough division with three star quarterbacks in Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, and rookie sensation Bo Nix.
The name of the game is making the opposing quarterback uncomfortable, and iconic Raiders owner Al Davis would be a firm supporter of such a move.
The Raiders selected Mack fifth-overall in the 2014 NFL Draft and by Year 2 he was named a first-team All-Pro, notching 15 sacks. In 64 games for the Raiders, he started every contested and racked up 40.5 sacks and 68 tackles for loss, making his four season stint with the Raiders one of the most dominant in the history of the franchise.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE