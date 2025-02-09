BREAKING: Insiders Arrive At Odd Conclusion Regarding Raiders' Crosby
Despite his clear statements about wanting to be a Las Vegas Raiders for life, All-Pro edge rusher Maxx Crosby can't seem to shake the perception that his future in the desert is murky.
The truth is that the Raiders might finally have that long-awaited stability the Eastern Michigan product has longed for.
Coach Pete Carroll and GM John Spytek are infusing continuity into the organization and both bring plenty of experience with winning. Minority owner Tom Brady has been an integral part in all of this, too.
NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero recently gave an update on Crosby's situation. Oddly enough, they still believe things are up in the air.
"Still only 27, Crosby has said before he wants to be a 'Raider for life' and has been loyal to the organization," they reported. "He also has been open about his frustrations with the team's seemingly endless string of changes and mounting losses. Crosby wants to win and be a big reason behind the success. While the hiring of Super Bowl winner Pete Carroll was a step toward stability, the Raiders still don't have a franchise quarterback and have a ton of work to do to field a competitive roster. Trading Crosby for a bounty of picks would be one way to expedite that process, and Crosby might welcome the change, particularly if it's to a playoff team where he knows people (e.g. Green Bay). Crosby has two years and about $44 million remaining on the contract extension he signed in 2022."
It is Las Vegas Raiders On SI's firm belief, however, that Crosby will return to the desert and new deal will be made. Look no further than his recent comments on the "Let's Go!" podcast referring to the new coaching hire.
"It's exciting," said Crosby. "I think the number one thing you look at is just energy. We talked about it a few times. Competition as well. As a competitor, as somebody who brings energy all the time and lives off that and expects it from others, I love somebody with that type of mentality. So he's a winner. He's done it his whole career. And it's just exciting to see what's going to come soon."
