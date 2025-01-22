BREAKING: Jets Hire Aaron Glenn Amid Raiders Head Coaching Search
The Las Vegas Raiders are actively searching for their next head coach. The Raiders started the search after firing former head coach Antonio Pierce. The Raiders will be hiring their third head coach in the last three seasons.
Owner Mark Davis and minority owner Tom Brady will lead the way in finding the right man for the job. Brady will have a major influence in helping Davis select the new head coach. Brady is also a broadcaster for Fox Sports.
The Raiders struck out with their top choice Ben Johnson who now is the head coach of the Chicago Bears.
Former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn has also found a new home. Glenn is now the new head coach of the New York Jets.
According to ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the Jets have hired Glenn who will try to bring leadership into the Jets organization.
"A new coach in New York: Jets are hiring former Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn as their new head coach, per sources," said Schefter on X/Twitter. "He former Jets 1994 first-round pick, who became a personnel scout for the team, now is becoming their head coach."
It may be a surpise to many as the Jets have been solid on the defense side of the ball the last few season. Many where expecting the Jets to be looking for an offensive minded head coach but that is not the case.
Glenn did a great job this past season leading the Lions defense after losing a lot of players due to injuries. He had the defense playing good football with key pieces out of the lineup. A similar situations as the Silver and Black had this past season.
The Lions two coordinators were at the top of the list for many teams looking for a new head coach. And after the Lions stunning exit in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs, they are both off the market in back-to-back days.
For the Raiders, this leaves one less head coach candidate off the table. But the Raiders still have one of their top candidates on the table. It will be interesting to see when the Raiders will make their move for the next head coach in Las Vegas.
