BREAKING: Latest Raiders Injury Report Indicates Rookie Participation
The Las Vegas Raiders released their second injury report of the week on Thursday, and while there are more question marks than answers, one thing is for certain -- rookie cornerback Decamerion Richardson will likely see a big role on Sunday against the Denver Broncos.
The top two cornerbacks for the Raiders, Nate Hobbs and Jack Jones, are sat out of practice with an ankle and back injury, respectively. Second-year corner and blossoming star Jakorian Bennett remains out, too.
Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham spoke positively about rookie Richardson, though.
"He's been doing a good job in the in the meeting rooms and on the practice field and doing a lot of the extra stuff to try to get better, Graham said. "You can see him gaining confidence. He has a skill set, he has good length, he plays physical. That's the thing that stood out to me the most is his desire or his willingness to be unblocked, or the desire to make sure that those guys aren't blocking him at the end of the play, that stands out to me. And of course he's a rookie, and he's got a lot of things to learn, but the one thing that's positive about him, he usually corrects a mistake. So, he might make it once or twice, but then usually it's off the plate, and he's corrected it, and then it just comes down to execution."
The Raiders also saw some activity from center Andre James, who was out on Wednesday with an ankle issue. Tight end Harrison Bryant was limited on Thursday as well.
