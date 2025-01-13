BREAKING: Latest Report on Raiders Coaching Search
The Las Vegas Raiders have plenty to choose from among head coaching candidates this hiring cycle.
The "guy to beat", per our Hondo Carpenter, is Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. Johnson is without question the best coordinator in the league right now, having been the Lions play-caller for three seasons and under his command, the Lions offense has finished Top 5 in both total yards and points in each season.
Johnson reportedly connected with minority owner Tom Brady, as both have similar mindsets for the game. Both parties are "enamored" with each other, per Carpenter. The Lions play-caller will likely command a big price tag, but that won't scare the Raiders off.
"I have seen people saying it would probably take six years, $60 million fully guaranteed, I have had people quietly tell me for someone to get Ben Johnson it would maybe be six years at $90 million," Carpenter said. "$15 million a year guarantee. ... The exact answer I was given was 'If Ben Johnson isn't the coach of the Raiders, the reason will have nothing to do with money.' There you go. The Raiders are willing to spend what they have to spend to go get their guy. If you're concerned about the Raiders going cheap ... that will be of no concern with the Raiders. I am not implying that Ben is going to get it, I am simply telling you that he is the lead guy."
Carpenter says that another candidate if not Johnson will be Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores. Flores was head coach for the Miami Dolphins from 2019 to 2021, amassing a 24-25 record before he was fired. Flores' final two seasons saw winning records of 10-6 and 9-8.
Flores also spent time with Brady in New England, having been involved with the Patriots in various scouting and coaching roles for 15 seasons.
Carpenter cites the Raiders' lack of discipline in 2024 as a major concern of the organization and that a disciplinarian coach like Flores "would come in and address that." However, while Flores is a very real option and candidate, he is not the lead guy (that title belongs to Johnson).
Former Super Bowl-winning head coach Pete Carroll, who interviews with the Raiders on Tuesday, is a "great" candidate per Carpenter but he would be chosen by the Raiders if other candidates like Johnson or Flores don't work out. But Carroll is "in the mix."
It is unlikely the Silver and Black goes the direction of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, but that could always change.
