BREAKING: Significant Raiders GM/Coaching Search Update
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders are in hot pursuit of their next general manager and head football coach.
The Raiders have evolved from their past; a clear vision for the future now guides the Silver and Black. They know the direction they want to take and are singularly focused on bringing more Lombardi Trophies back to Raider Nation.
Since the Raiders moved on from former coach Antonio Pierce, we have been telling you that the conventional wisdom in the NFL was that Mike Vrabel would end up in New England. That is the case.
But one of the brightest up-and-coming superstars in the coaching world is Ben Johnson, the offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions.
In this special edition of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast, we offer a significant update on the Raiders coaching search. We discuss Johnson and other candidates in detail and discuss what people around the NFL feel about the search.
This podcast also discusses an emerging name for the next GM of the Silver and Black and how he, Johnson, and Brady could work together to restore Raider Nation's greatness.
The podcast discusses the emerging favorite to land the Raiders' GM job in great detail. Here is a brief bio written last week by Michael France:
"Spytek is one of the architects of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl win in 2021. Forget his strong connection with Brady, whom he helped bring to Tampa: the drafting and player development to build a strong foundation before the G.O.A.T. even stepped foot in the panhandle is reason enough to consider Spytek the best assistant general manager in the NFL."
One NFL executive, speaking to Las Vegas Raiders on Sports Illustrated specifically for this story called the potential of a Tom Brady, Ben Johnson, and John Spytek relationship in the desert a, "Dream Team," and sitting here today, that is certainly a possibility,
