BREAKING: Major Personality Reacts to Pete Carroll's Raiders Hiring
On Friday, it was announced that the Las Vegas Raiders had come to an agreement with Pete Carroll to take over as head coach.
The Super Bowl and national championship-winning coach, 73 years old, was the most experienced candidate available and fit the vision of what minority owner Tom Brady wanted for the Raiders' vacancy.
The former Seattle Seahawks coach's hiring has garnered a plethora of reactions from the NFL and sports world as a whole, and Colin Cowherd of Fox Sports' "The Herd" gave his two cents when the story broke.
Cowherd praised the hiring.
"He's an adult and the organization needs one," Cowherd wrote. "I like the choice. I said this -- I had no problem if he went to chicago. I thought he was a good fit there, I think he would have been a good fit in Dallas. I think he's an excellent fit for the Raiders. They need stability, they need culture, and Pete provides that. And in a division where you have to face Andy Reid twice, Jim Harbaugh twice, Sean Payton twice, pretty good be that a coordinator who's never been a head coach just won't do.
"And Pete's history is he was good with young quarterbacks, he was good with young Russell Wilson, he was good with younger Drew Bledsoe, he was good with a young Mark Sanchez or a young Carson Palmer. The Raiders are a total rebuild ... this is laying concrete. Forget about a master bathroom and a great kitchen. This is laying concrete. This is foundation up. ... One of the most organized coaches in the league ... Here's the thing with Pete -- there are things like retaining kind of average coaches too long, that I'd criticize him for. Or maybe not in Seattle sensing the urgency at quarterback when you're in a division with [Sean] McVay and Kyle Shanahan and you know, we can nit-pick all of these coaches, but this was somebody that took a Seattle franchise that was just swimming in mediocrity to the USC program swimming in mediocrity -- even a job that didn't work for him, New England, it's not like they fell off a cliff. ... So I like Pete for the job."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.