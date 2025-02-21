BREAKING: Update on Raiders Extension For Maxx Crosby
Throughout the early NFL offseason, there has been speculation around the league and rumors swirling about edge rusher Maxx Crosby's future with the Las Vegas Raiders.
His contract is soon to be up and an extension is due. Our Las Vegas Raiders On SI beat writer Hondo Carpenter heard some good news from a key inside source recently about the Silver and Black looking to extend their generational pass rusher.
He spoke about is on the latest episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider" podcast.
"I've told you guys ... as of late that Maxx absolutely believes in what the Raiders are doing and would like to be a part," Carpenter said. "However, I now have been told by somebody inside the organization that in their financial planning, the Raiders are planning on Maxx returning. Which means he is going to get a massive deal. Now, could something happen? Could Maxx decide,'Yeah, I don't want that?' He could, but I'm not expecting that in the least bit. I believe that he is absolutely on board with what is going on, I know ideally that he'd love to stay here.
"That's what he would like. And I'm being told that the mindset within the building is that they're financially laying out what they are going to do or what their thinking is with their plan now that they just got a better look at the salary cap numbers. ... Their thought process inside the organization is Maxx returning."
Crosby made it clear all throughout last season, even at the lowest points, that he wanted to be a Raider for life. Now, it looks like that is closer to happening. The Raiders are the healthiest they have been in his time with the team.
New coach Pete Carroll and GM John Spytek, with a heavy hand from Tom Brady, are molding the organization to one that is stable with the goal of maintaining continuity and a vision for the future.
The Raiders must solve the issue of a franchise quarterback, as well as continue to build a foundation on both sides of the ball. This offseason is key from multiple aspects.
