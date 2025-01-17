BREAKING: Maxx Crosby Reveals Connection to Raiders Target Sanders
Maxx Crosby knows Colorado head coach Deion Sanders' family pretty well, as he told the cast of the NFL Network's Good Morning Football.
When host Kyle Brandt brought up the Colorado coach as a candidate for the Raiders (which is misguided), Crosby mentioned how he knew Sanders and his family for "a long time." Crosby said his brother was roommates with Deion Sanders Jr.
He also knows quarterback Shedeur Sanders, a potential first-round option for the Las Vegas Raiders.
"I remember seeing Shedeur when he was a little kid when I was at their house in Texas," Crosby said. "People don't know that. I've known them forever. So I'm really close to Shedeur, Deion Jr., his whole family. They're great people."
Crosby rhetorically asked "How could I be mad?" if the elder Sanders ended up as his head coach. That scenario, while not impossible, is highly unlikely. The Raiders are "enamored" with Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, with whom the feeling seems mutual by all accounts.
That being said -- a reunion with Shedeur might not be out of the question. Sanders is considered the No. 1 or No. 2 quarterback available in this year's draft class, which many experts have acknowledged is far weaker than a star-studded class the draft prior.
While the Raiders hold the No. 6 pick, there are some around the league that believe Sanders could take a dive in the draft and fall directly into the hands of the Silver and Black. The Athletic's Dane Brugler wrote it is a very plausible scenario in his recent mock draft that depicted such a situation.
"There are a ton of mixed opinions in the league about Sanders, and it will be interesting to see how (or if) that changes throughout the draft process once coaches get involved," Brugler wrote. "But with Mark Davis and Tom Brady heavily influencing this pick, I’m not sure the Raiders could pass on Sanders -- although, hopefully the new head coach and general manager will have a say in that decision."
Without a coach and a GM, it is difficult to consider what the move in April will be. One thing is certain: Crosby likely wouldn't mind picking Sanders.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE