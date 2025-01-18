BREAKING: Media Whining as Raiders Brady Calling Ben Johnson's Game
The Las Vegas Raiders are actively searching for their next head coach. The Raiders started the search after firing former head coach Antonio Pierce. The Raiders will be hiring their third head coach in the last three seasons.
Owner Mark Davis and minority owner Tom Brady will lead the way in finding the right man for the job. Brady will have a major influence in helping Davis select the new head coach. Brady is also a broadcaster for Fox Sports.
One of the top candidates for the Silver and Black is Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. Johnson is one of the best offensive minds in the National Football League.
Here is where things get interesting for both sides. Brady is set to be on the call for the Lions playoff game tonight. The Lions will be facing the Washington Commanders in the Divisional round. Brady and Johnson will be in the same building.
A lot of people around the NFL are not too thriller in Brady getting to announce the game that involves Johnson. Even with the NFL having restrictions on what Brady can do with the teams he is covering, people are still not happy with it.
“There have been no further restrictions this week,” said chief NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy by email on Friday. “Tom will continue to adhere to the broadcast guidelines and also the anti-tampering and Rooney Rule policies.”
"This is where these restrictions are meaningless," said Mike Florio on Pro Football Talk. "He [Brady] is allowed to talk on the phone to anybody. He just cannot be personally involved in the meeting, which makes no sense. There is either a wall or there is not. And this week, as I understand the restrictions he is allowed to talk to Ben Johnson. And no they are not allowed to talk about the job. But it is just another opportunity. And that is why I think one of these days I think the owners are going to walk up and say, damn Tom Brady gots a perspective on the game that we do not. He constantly puts his finger on the pulse of the league. He is in all these different stadiums, all these different teams, talking to all these different people. He got a chance to get to know Ben Johnson. Even if they are not talking about the job, Tom Brady can reinforce or change his mind about whether or not Ben Johnson is his guy."
