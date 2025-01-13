BREAKING: Is Mark Davis Assembling the Next NFL Dream Team?
Something special could be brewing in the desert.
Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis might have made the best decision of his tenure when he brought on Tom Brady as a minority owner. The seven-time Super Bowl winning quarterback is a football savant with a mind for the game matched by very few -- and that includes coaches and general managers who have been in the league for much longer than the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal caller.
Per our Las Vegas Raiders On SI beat writer Hondo Carpenter, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is "the guy to beat" for the Raiders coaching job hunt. Johnson and Brady reportedly hit it off during Johnson's interview, and there is a mutual interest between the two; sources have referred to it as being "enamored" with one another.
The Raiders are also reportedly interested in Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistant general manager John Spytek. Spytek is considered one of the hottest names around the league for a general manager job and has been for quite sometime.
As Las Vegas Raiders On SI previously reported: "Spytek is one of the architects of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl win in 2021. Forget his strong connection with Brady, whom he helped bring to Tampa: the drafting and player development to build a strong foundation before the G.O.A.T. even stepped foot in the panhandle is reason enough to consider Spytek the best assistant general manager in the NFL."
Per Carpenter, Spytek and Brady have got on great and are like-minded when it comes to the analytical aspects of the game. Well-documented is the fact that Brady has an affinity for his past connections to the Patriots and Buccaneers, too.
Should the Raiders manage to nab both Johnson and Spytek, one source told Carpenter that Davis would have ostensibly pulled off an immaculate chess move.
“I texted an NFL source right after I got off the phone with a gentleman that had worked with John [Spytek] in Detroit,” Carpenter said. “This is what I asked the person: ‘What are you hearing?’ He said, ‘Ben Johnson, Spytek, that’s a dream team in Vegas.’”
Perhaps again Brady will prove to be the best decision an organization has ever made. A commitment to excellence.
